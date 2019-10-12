Alpine Group USVI LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT)

Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 93,588 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,490,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 104,324 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the period.

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. 591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,760. Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67.

About Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

