Alpine Group USVI LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000. Zayo Group comprises 0.9% of Alpine Group USVI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZAYO. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 39,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Zayo Group by 53.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zayo Group in the second quarter valued at $92,806,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zayo Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 490,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 73,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zayo Group in the second quarter valued at $2,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZAYO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 84,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,250. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $650.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.86 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.85.

In other Zayo Group news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $33,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,874.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 14,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $506,913.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,679.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,049,803 shares of company stock valued at $35,464,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

