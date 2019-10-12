Alpine Group USVI LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Bunge by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

In related news, Director Grain Co Continental purchased 20,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.27 per share, with a total value of $1,045,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,931,155 shares in the company, valued at $205,481,471.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

Shares of Bunge stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.21. 1,086,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,389. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.50. Bunge Ltd has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.