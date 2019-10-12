Alpine Group USVI LLC Purchases Shares of 47,500 Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,994,000. Allergan makes up about 2.0% of Alpine Group USVI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 8.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,167,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,141,000 after purchasing an additional 726,688 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 10.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,986,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,761,000 after purchasing an additional 676,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 42.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,042,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1,665.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,104,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,846 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 19.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,798,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,570,000 after purchasing an additional 463,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Allergan stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.09. 152,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $192.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 54.25%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Allergan from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Allergan from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Allergan to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.15.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

