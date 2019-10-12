Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the August 30th total of 24,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALPN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

ALPN opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $8.24.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 81,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

