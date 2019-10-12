Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €47.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alstom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.68 ($50.79).

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €37.94 ($44.12) on Tuesday. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.45). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €37.96.

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

