Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$19.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 17.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.26. Altagas has a twelve month low of C$11.87 and a twelve month high of C$22.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.08.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$921.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altagas will post 1.1699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALA. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altagas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Altagas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.80.

In other Altagas news, Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.12, for a total value of C$764,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,251.52.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

