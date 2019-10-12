Altapacific Bancor (OTCMKTS:ABNK) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.77

Shares of Altapacific Bancor (OTCMKTS:ABNK) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and traded as low as $14.05. Altapacific Bancor shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Altapacific Bancor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $80.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Altapacific Bancor (OTCMKTS:ABNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter.

About Altapacific Bancor (OTCMKTS:ABNK)

AltaPacific Bancorp operates as the holding company for AltaPacific Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, attorney client trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

