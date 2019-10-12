Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $2,234.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,255.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,731.92 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,774.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,847.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $856.71 billion, a PE ratio of 85.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total transaction of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,197,637.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 1,527 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 32,349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,155,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

