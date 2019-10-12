Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ambarella and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ambarella and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Shares of AMBA opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 1.31. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a current ratio of 9.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.50.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $3,550,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,474,385.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,190 shares of company stock worth $6,628,959. 6.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ambarella by 1,338.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

