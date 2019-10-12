Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.495 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Ameren has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Ameren has a dividend payout ratio of 58.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ameren to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.22. Ameren has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $80.85.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEE. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on Ameren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus raised Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised Ameren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

