AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will report $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. AMETEK posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $5.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on shares of AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America set a $105.00 price target on shares of AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $342,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,962.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.1% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 39,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.95. The stock had a trading volume of 675,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,979. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $63.14 and a twelve month high of $92.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

