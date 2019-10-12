Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 0.7% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.37. 142,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,687. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $211.90. The company has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total transaction of $387,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,680.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

