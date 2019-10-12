AmonD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $207,235.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, AmonD has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One AmonD token can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Hanbitco, BitMart, OKEx Korea and CPDAX. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $207,235.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00204645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.04 or 0.01031797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00031790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00088759 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AmonD Token Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,070,043 tokens. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, OKEx Korea, CPDAX and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

