Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Trading 0.6% Higher

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.18 and last traded at $30.10, 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.