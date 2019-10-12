Analysts Anticipate i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.19 Million

Brokerages expect i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) to announce sales of $38.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.56 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $84.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $135.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $135.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $152.89 million, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $154.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $31.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,002. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.16 million, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $31.44.

In related news, Director David K. Morgan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $42,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,773,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,841,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth $8,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 56.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 224,833 shares during the period. Finally, Southside Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth $5,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

