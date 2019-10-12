Analysts Anticipate Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) to Post $0.21 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Tilly’s posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.67 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded Tilly’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on Tilly’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $107,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 90.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 244.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 327,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 232,086 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 46.2% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 5.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 43,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,925. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $276.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

See Also: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.