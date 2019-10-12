Analysts Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will announce sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year sales of $6.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Analog Devices.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.56.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $999,625.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,537.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $923,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,442,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,206 shares of company stock worth $6,064,261. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.11. The stock had a trading volume of 241,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $76.62 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.