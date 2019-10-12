Analysts Expect Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $358.72 Million

Brokerages expect Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) to announce sales of $358.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $366.10 million and the lowest is $353.55 million. Dunkin Brands Group reported sales of $350.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dunkin Brands Group.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNKN shares. OTR Global raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.46. The company had a trading volume of 668,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,328. Dunkin Brands Group has a twelve month low of $61.69 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average is $78.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

In related news, SVP John Varughese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $333,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,425 shares in the company, valued at $452,607.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $2,063,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,246,658.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,123,627. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 275.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 94,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

