Analysts Expect Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) will announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.47). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magenta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ MGTA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 3.13. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $50,050.00. Also, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,156 shares of company stock valued at $221,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 226,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 229,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 54,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after buying an additional 380,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1,199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 143,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 132,497 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

