Analysts Expect National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $323.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) to report $323.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $282.90 million and the highest is $363.58 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $289.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.88 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 14.53%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFG. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NFG traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $44.92. 1,136,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,139. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.74. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average of $52.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

