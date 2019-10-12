Analysts Expect P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) to Announce $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $55.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given P.A.M. Transportation Services an industry rank of 233 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTSI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $354.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.74.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 25.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

