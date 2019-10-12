Analysts Expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $501.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will announce $501.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $513.70 million and the lowest is $488.70 million. Stepan posted sales of $508.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Stepan had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Stepan to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Stepan from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stepan in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

In other news, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.30, for a total transaction of $194,727.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,146.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 7,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $699,783.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,438.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,180 shares of company stock worth $2,074,308. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,128,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 322.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,989,000 after buying an additional 182,561 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after buying an additional 42,601 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 356,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,747,000 after buying an additional 36,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Stepan stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.62. 76,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.28. Stepan has a 52-week low of $69.17 and a 52-week high of $101.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

