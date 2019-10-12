Analysts Set Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) PT at GBX 123.33

Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 123.33 ($1.61).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price (down from GBX 125 ($1.63)) on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of BAKK traded up GBX 16.40 ($0.21) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 132 ($1.72). 146,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.84 million and a P/E ratio of 17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.75. Bakkavor Group has a 12-month low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 172.60 ($2.26). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 112.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Bakkavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

