Analysts Set Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Target Price at $12.00

Shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 27.8% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 27.8% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 27.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.92 million, a P/E ratio of -45.86 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.87 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

