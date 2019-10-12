Analysts Set Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Target Price at $12.00

Shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Separately, BidaskClub raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 27.8% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 27.8% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 27.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Century Aluminum stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.92 million, a P/E ratio of -45.86 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $10.57.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.87 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
