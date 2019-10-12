Analysts Set Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) PT at $18.00

Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

MRTN has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on Marten Transport and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,784. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 12.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 67,541 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,433,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after buying an additional 67,814 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.