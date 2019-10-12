Analysts Set Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Target Price at €214.12

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €214.12 ($248.98).

MEURV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €182.00 ($211.63) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

Munchener Ruckvers Company Profile

