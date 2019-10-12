Analysts Set Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target at $59.25

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.22. The company had a trading volume of 822,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,551. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52 week low of $38.29 and a 52 week high of $60.56.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $399.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.39 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 475,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $20,566,712.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,785,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,837,176.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $4,280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,409,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,530,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 431,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1,073.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 679,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,393,000 after purchasing an additional 621,693 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.