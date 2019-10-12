Analysts Set Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Target Price at $6.60

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of research firms have commented on TEUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pareteum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum set a $6.00 target price on Pareteum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Lake Street Capital set a $7.00 target price on Pareteum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $9.00 target price on Pareteum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Pareteum during the second quarter worth about $615,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pareteum in the second quarter worth about $5,195,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Pareteum in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pareteum in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pareteum in the second quarter worth about $363,000.

Shares of Pareteum stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,945,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,518. Pareteum has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $5.93.

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 million.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

