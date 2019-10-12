Analysts Set Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) Target Price at C$20.00

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIA. Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

SIA stock traded down C$0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting C$19.54. 116,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.39. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$15.44 and a 52 week high of C$20.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.49.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$165.96 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently 757.44%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

