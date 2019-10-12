Analysts Set Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Target Price at $29.00

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BSRR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.33. 238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,231. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $398.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 24.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

