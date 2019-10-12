Analysts Set Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) PT at $44.80

Shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

In other Silk Road Medical news, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 630,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $24,885,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,940,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,789,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,654,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $51.50.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.