Analysts Set Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Price Target at $29.19

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.43.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.60 price target for the company.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 192.41%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $239,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,618.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,933.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,200. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 360.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 205.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Williams Companies by 277.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

