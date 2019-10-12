Analyzing ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) and NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV)

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) and NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get ATIF alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ATIF and NIC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATIF 0 0 0 0 N/A NIC 0 1 2 0 2.67

NIC has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.19%. Given NIC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NIC is more favorable than ATIF.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATIF and NIC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NIC $344.90 million 3.99 $58.27 million $0.88 23.35

NIC has higher revenue and earnings than ATIF.

Profitability

This table compares ATIF and NIC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF N/A N/A N/A NIC 15.10% 24.45% 15.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of ATIF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of NIC shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of NIC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NIC pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. ATIF does not pay a dividend. NIC pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

NIC beats ATIF on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting and international financial consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region. The company was formerly known as Asia Times Holdings Limited and changed its name to ATIF Holdings Limited in March 2019. ATIF Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

About NIC

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. Its portals consist of Internet-based applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and secure transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. The company's portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driver's license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. Its software & services business provides software development, payment processing, and other digital government services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, the company develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, it offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.