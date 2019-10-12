Analyzing Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and Synaptics (NYSE:SYNA)

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Daqo New Energy has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptics has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Synaptics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy -0.85% 5.57% 3.31% Synaptics -1.56% 12.74% 6.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Daqo New Energy and Synaptics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Synaptics 1 5 2 0 2.13

Synaptics has a consensus price target of $35.38, suggesting a potential downside of 12.65%. Given Synaptics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Synaptics is more favorable than Daqo New Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Synaptics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $301.60 million 1.57 $38.13 million $4.44 9.81 Synaptics $1.47 billion 0.91 -$22.90 million $2.50 16.20

Daqo New Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Synaptics. Daqo New Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synaptics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Synaptics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Synaptics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synaptics beats Daqo New Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It also provides multi-crystalline wafers. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wanzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The company also provides TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad; AudioSmart personal voice and audio solutions; VideoSmart single-chip 4K UHD media processors for TVs, set-top boxes, and over-the-top streaming devices; and ImagingSmart solutions. In addition, it offers TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers; and consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

