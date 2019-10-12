Analyzing Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) and Pinnacle Bancshares (NASDAQ:PCLB)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) and Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Pinnacle Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Federal Bancshares 20.09% 13.36% 1.12% Pinnacle Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Pinnacle Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Pinnacle Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Bancshares has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Pinnacle Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Federal Bancshares $49.80 million 2.14 $7.33 million $2.18 11.03 Pinnacle Bancshares $9.43 million 3.13 $2.29 million N/A N/A

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Pinnacle Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Federal Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pinnacle Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Guaranty Federal Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.42%. Given Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Guaranty Federal Bancshares is more favorable than Pinnacle Bancshares.

Summary

Guaranty Federal Bancshares beats Pinnacle Bancshares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, and construction loans; and consumer and other loans, such as loans secured by certificates of deposit, automobile loans, boat loans, and home equity loans, as well as business loans. As of January 23, 2019, the company had 16 full-service branches in Greene, Christian, Jasper, and Newton Counties and a loan production office in Webster County. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is based in Springfield, Missouri.

Pinnacle Bancshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides banking products and services in Alabama. The company's deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, interest accounts, and student accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, real estate construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and other real estate loans; commercial non-real estate loans, such as commercial, financial, agricultural, and municipal tax free loans; home mortgage loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans, as well as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, second and vacation home, construction, and bridge loans. The company also offers phone and online banking services; and other services, including merchant services, transfer and payment, automated clearing house, payroll direct deposit, e-statement, safe deposit box, and remote deposit services, as well as notary services. It operates seven offices in the central and northwest Alabama. Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Jasper, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.