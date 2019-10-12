Analyzing Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Pioneer Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.3%. Pioneer Natural Resources pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MV Oil Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. MV Oil Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pioneer Natural Resources and MV Oil Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources 0 4 21 1 2.88 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus target price of $193.41, suggesting a potential upside of 45.96%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources 9.65% 10.04% 6.67% MV Oil Trust 95.30% N/A 109.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and MV Oil Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources $9.42 billion 2.35 $978.00 million $6.31 21.00 MV Oil Trust $5.50 million 14.74 $16.33 million N/A N/A

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats MV Oil Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2017, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 45 million barrels of oil, 22 million barrels of NGLs, and 291 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 10 gas processing plants and 4 treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

