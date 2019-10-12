Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Anglo American from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NGLOY opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. Anglo American has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $14.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

