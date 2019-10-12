Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Receives GBX 232.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 232.50 ($3.04).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 226 ($2.95) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of APF stock opened at GBX 202 ($2.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $366.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52 week low of GBX 127 ($1.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 229 ($2.99). The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 194.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.92.

In related news, insider Robert Stan bought 15,250 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £29,280 ($38,259.51). Also, insider Michael Blyth sold 7,500 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.50), for a total value of £14,325 ($18,718.15).

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

