Animalcare Group (LON:ANCR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $149.42

Animalcare Group Plc (LON:ANCR) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $149.42 and traded as low as $160.00. Animalcare Group shares last traded at $165.00, with a volume of 79,719 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.79. The firm has a market cap of $99.09 million and a PE ratio of -37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.81.

Get Animalcare Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Animalcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.91%.

Animalcare Group Company Profile (LON:ANCR)

Animalcare Group plc, an animal health company, developes, distributes, and sells licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals and identification products and services for the companion animal veterinary markets in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Wholesale. The company exports its products to 50 markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Animalcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Animalcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.