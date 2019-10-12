ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Position Boosted by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. ANSYS accounts for about 2.8% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $18,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 10.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 20,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter worth about $122,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 130.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,686,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 14.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.26, for a total transaction of $252,715.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.16. 337,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,105. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.80 and a 12 month high of $227.68.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $370.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 31.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 12th. Griffin Securities raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

