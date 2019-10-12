Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Short Interest Update

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,530,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the August 30th total of 10,290,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.05. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $41.79.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $523.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $159,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $83,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

