Apple’s (AAPL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $260.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $240.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $235.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.22.

Apple stock opened at $236.21 on Wednesday. Apple has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $237.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.75 and its 200-day moving average is $202.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1,067.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $14,081,682.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,528,088.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,749 shares of company stock valued at $91,773,322 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

