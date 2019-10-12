Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Update

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 208.4% from the August 30th total of 460,400 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.55.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,284.19% and a negative net margin of 221.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder William W. Montgomery purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.27 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,630,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 4.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.