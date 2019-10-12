Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2019

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops gene therapy products for inherited orphan ophthalmology diseases. Its lead product candidates in the preclinical stage include treatments for X-linked retinoschisis, Achromatopsia, and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which are diseases of the eye caused by mutations in single genes. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Alachua, Florida. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Chardan Capital raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.32.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. 69,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,969. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $55.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 2.64.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter worth $610,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 28,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

Analyst Recommendations for Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

