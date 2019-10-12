Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 399,400 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the August 30th total of 549,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AIT opened at $55.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.35. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $882.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.72 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry Sue Thornton sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $856,856.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,910.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 124.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 23.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

