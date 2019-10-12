Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) CEO Purchases $165,000.00 in Stock

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) CEO Christian S. Schade purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00.

Shares of APRE opened at $19.02 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $21.61.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

