Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Major Shareholder Purchases $4,999,995.00 in Stock

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) major shareholder Vantage I. L.P. Versant purchased 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

