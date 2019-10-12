AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,168 Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter valued at $212,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3,153.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $35.90 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $106.02 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

