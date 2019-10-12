AQR Capital Management LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,269 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 1,077.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 56,107 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 10.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 269,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 19,976 shares during the last quarter.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UUUU. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. Energy Fuels Inc has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.